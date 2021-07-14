Alexa
Ireland upsets South Africa with 43-run victory in 2nd ODI

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 05:22
Ireland's Harry Tector celebrates with George Dockrell, right, after catching out South Africa's David Miller during the second one day international ...

South Africa's Janneman Malan bats as Ireland's Lorcan Tucker reacts, during the second one day international cricket match between Ireland and South ...

Ireland's George Dockrell, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Janneman Malan during the second one day i...

Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie celebrates after scoring a century during the second one day international match between Ireland and South Africa at The Vi...

Ireland's Josh Little in action against South Africa during the second one day international cricket match between Ireland and South Africa at The Vil...

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada smiles to the crowd after catching out Ireland's Harry Tector during the second one day international match between Irela...

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland recorded its first-ever victory over South Africa, beating the visitors by 43 runs after captain Andy Balbirnie’s century on Tuesday in their second one-day international.

Balbirnie scored 102 from 117 balls and Harry Tector added 79, including four sixes, as Ireland posted 290-5 in the second of their three-match ODI series at The Village.

The Proteas had never lost an ODI to Ireland and now must win on Friday to avoid a series defeat. The first match of the series ended in a no-result after persistent rain on Sunday.

Opener Janneman Malan scored 84 to lead South Africa and Rassie van der Dussen added 49 before the Irish bowlers found their rhythm as the Proteas fell to 247 all out.

Mark Adair, Josh Little and Andy McBrine each picked up two wickets for the hosts.

Balbirnie's tally included 10 fours.

South Africa won the toss and chose to field, as they did in Sunday's match, when Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls.

Andile Phehlukwayo took 2-73 off 10 overs for South Africa.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

