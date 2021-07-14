Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

PepsiCo, Nokia rise; Boeing, Conagra fall

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 04:16
PepsiCo, Nokia rise; Boeing, Conagra fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

PepsiCo Inc., up $3.45 to $152.96.

The food and beverage company beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Boeing Co., down $10.09 to $228.20.

The airplane maker will cut production of its 787 aircraft after a structural flaw was discovered in some undelivered planes.

Nokia Corp., up 51 cents to $5.88.

The technology company expects to raise its financial forecasts for the year.

Fortive Corp., up 13 cents to $70.58.

The industrial conglomerate is buying ServiceChannel for $1.2 billion.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp., up 16 cents to $19.16.

The real estate investment trust reportedly received a buyout offer from Starwood.

Conagra Brands Inc., down $1.95 to $33.98.

The owner of Chef Boyardee's and other packaged food brands gave investors a weak financial forecast, citing inflation pressure.

Fastenal Co., down 86 cents to $53.16.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners expects more pressure from inflation on product and transportation costs.

Simulations Plus Inc., down $9.37 to $44.03.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue and a weak sales forecast.

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths