Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tourists fined for touching endangered Hawaiian monk seal

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 04:02
Tourists fined for touching endangered Hawaiian monk seal

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. authorities launched an investigation and fined Louisiana tourists honeymooning in Hawaii after a video on social media showed a woman touching an endangered Hawaiian monk seal.

The couple were “deeply sorry,” a man identified as Stephen told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser for a story Tuesday. “We love Hawaii and the culture. We didn't mean to offend anyone."

A video posted on TikTok and other social media showed a woman touching the seal at a Kauai beach in June. The video showed her running away after the resting seal raised its head and snapped at her.

The Associated Press wasn't immediately able to reach the couple Tuesday.

There are an estimated 1,100 Hawaiian monk seals in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and 300 in the main Hawaiian Islands.

It's a felony to touch or harass a Hawaiian monk seal under state and federal laws, with penalties of up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

The newspaper reported that authorities from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration contacted the couple over the weekend and assessed an undisclosed fine.

Dominic Andrews, a spokesman for NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, said an investigation is underway and declined to comment further.

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths