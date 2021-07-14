Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

French Open champion Krejcikova makes Prague Open 2nd round

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 01:32
French Open champion Krejcikova makes Prague Open 2nd round

PRAGUE (AP) — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the second round of the Prague Open by beating qualifier Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Krejcikova, who is warming up for the Tokyo Olympics at this hard-court tournament in her home country, will next face unseeded Ysaline Bonaventure after the Belgian eliminated Naiktha Bains 6-3, 6-2.

The third-seeded Marketa Vondrousova withdrew from the tournament due to a leg injury.

Storm Sanders, an unseeded Australian player, came back to upset fourth-seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 while fifth-seeded Czech Katerina Siniakova beat Jodie Burrage of Britain 6-0, 6-4.

Eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic advanced by beating Britain's Samantha Murray Sharan 6-1, 6-4.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths