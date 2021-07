ATP World Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

Tuesday At International Tennis Hall of Fame Newport, R.I. Purse: $466,870 Surface: Grass NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Sebastian Ofner, Austria, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.

Tennys Sandgren (5), United States, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Jason Jung, Taiwan, def. Brayden Schnur, Canada, 7-5, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4).

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Mitchell Krueger, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Jack Sock, United States, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-1, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Ben Mclachlan (1), Japan, 7-5, 6-3.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Santiago Gonzalez (2), Mexico, def. Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Dennis Novikov, United States, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-8.

Yasutaka Uchiyama and Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 1-6, 7-5, 10-7.