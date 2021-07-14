Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russia returns remains of Napoleon-era general to France

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 00:03
People dressed in historical costumes of the French Army at Vnukovo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, carry the co...
The coffin that contains the remains of Charles-Etienne Gudin, a Napoleon-era French general who died after he was hit by a cannonball near Smolensk d...
People dressed in historical costumes of the French Army at Vnukovo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, carry the co...
The coffin that contains the remains of Charles-Etienne Gudin, a Napoleon-era French general who died after he was hit by a cannonball near Smolensk d...
The coffin that contains the remains of Charles-Etienne Gudin, a Napoleon-era French general who died after he was hit by a cannonball near Smolensk d...

People dressed in historical costumes of the French Army at Vnukovo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, carry the co...

The coffin that contains the remains of Charles-Etienne Gudin, a Napoleon-era French general who died after he was hit by a cannonball near Smolensk d...

People dressed in historical costumes of the French Army at Vnukovo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, carry the co...

The coffin that contains the remains of Charles-Etienne Gudin, a Napoleon-era French general who died after he was hit by a cannonball near Smolensk d...

The coffin that contains the remains of Charles-Etienne Gudin, a Napoleon-era French general who died after he was hit by a cannonball near Smolensk d...

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Tuesday repatriated the remains of one of Napoleon's most trusted generals after their discovery in the country two years ago.

The coffin with the skeleton of Charles-Etienne Gudin, one of Napoleon's closest allies, was brought to the entrance of the Moscow Vnukovo airport building on a horse-drawn cart accompanied by men in 19th century French military uniform.

Gudin died in 1812 during the French warrior-emperor's invasion of Russia. The 44-year-old general was hit by a cannonball near Smolensk, a city 370 kilometers (229 miles) west of Moscow. He died of gangrene three days after his leg was amputated.

The general's remains were found in Smolensk in July 2019 by a team of French and Russian archaeologists, according to Pierre Malinowski, president of the Foundation for the Development of Russian-French Historical Initiatives.

“Gudin represents a reconciliation between France and Russia, because Gudin was a Russian enemy in 1812. He came to attack Russia. Now, when Russia honours him and gives (the remains) to France, it’s the biggest symbol of reconciliation between our two countries," Malinowski told reporters at the ceremony at the Vnukovo airport.

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths