Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Storms cause widespread damage in Switzerland, Germany

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 02:48
Beachgoers have gathered at the beach on the Baltic Sea at temperatures of almost 30 degrees in Zinnowitz, Germany, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Many touri...
The river Rhine floods the promenade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Thunderstorms and lots of rain are expected in North Rhine-Westphali...
Bubbles caused by rain drops swim on a puddle where the Old Opera is reflected in Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael ...
Bubbles caused by rain drops swim on a puddle where the Old Opera is reflected in Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael ...

Beachgoers have gathered at the beach on the Baltic Sea at temperatures of almost 30 degrees in Zinnowitz, Germany, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Many touri...

The river Rhine floods the promenade in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Thunderstorms and lots of rain are expected in North Rhine-Westphali...

Bubbles caused by rain drops swim on a puddle where the Old Opera is reflected in Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael ...

Bubbles caused by rain drops swim on a puddle where the Old Opera is reflected in Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael ...

BERLIN (AP) — Heavy summer storms caused widespread damage and flooding Tuesday in Germany and Switzerland, where an airport hangar partially collapsed in the southern town of Magadino.

Swiss police said several planes were damaged but nobody was hurt when the hangar roof gave way amid heavy rain and strong winds overnight.

Trees were blown onto roads and rail tracks in Zurich, causing travel chaos for commuters, while authorities warned that several rivers in Switzerland could burst their banks. Some Alpine passes were temporarily closed due to heavy snowfall.

In neighboring Germany officials warned of “extreme storms” on Tuesday in the Eifel region southwest of Cologne due to particularly heavy rainfall.

Persistent rain in recent days has swelled rivers and the Rhine is predicted to hit the first high-water mark on Thursday or Friday, triggering restrictions to shipping.

The wet weather has been welcomed by some forestry officials in Germany after three particularly dry summers in a row.

Heavy rainfall also hit the southern Netherlands, where flooding closed a highway close to the city of Maastricht.

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths