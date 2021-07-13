Alexa
Sharks scrumhalf banned 3 matches for elbow to head

By Associated Press
2021/07/13 23:40
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse was banned for three Currie Cup matches on Tuesday for striking British and Irish Lions fullback Liam Williams in the back of his head.

Williams was prone in a ruck and face down when Hendrikse elbowed him in the head at the start of the second half of their rematch on Saturday in Pretoria. After he was sent off, the Sharks were overwhelmed 71-31.

Hendrikse pleaded guilty to dangerous play at an independent disciplinary committee hearing. The plea and apologies to Williams and the referee saw the committee reduce the ban from a possible six matches to three.

He's free to play from July 25.

