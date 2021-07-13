Alexa
The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/13 23:35
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Falling by T. J. Newman - 9781982177904 - (Avid Reader Press Simon & Schuster)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

3. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller - 9780593329849 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Nine Lives by Danielle Steel - 9781984821447 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Bone Code by Kathy Reichs - 9781982139988 - (Scribner)

6. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781524798666 - (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Sixth Wedding by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316309172 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

9. Just One Scandal by Carly Phillips - 9781947089983 - (CP Publishing)

10. Fallen by Linda Castillo - 9781250142948 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:10 GMT+08:00

