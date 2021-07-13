Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/13 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 14 6 .700
Chicago 10 10 .500 4
New York 10 11 .476
Washington 8 10 .444 5
Atlanta 6 13 .316
Indiana 4 16 .200 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 16 5 .762
Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1
Minnesota 12 7 .632 3
Phoenix 9 10 .474 6
Dallas 9 12 .429 7
Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games 2021 All-Star Game

Team WNBA vs USAB Women's Nat. Team, 7 p.m., Las Vegas

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:59 GMT+08:00

