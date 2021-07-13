Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/13 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 7 3 3 24 22 18
Orlando City 6 3 3 21 20 12
Philadelphia 5 3 5 20 16 12
CF Montréal 5 3 4 19 14 11
Nashville 4 1 7 19 16 13
New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13
New York 5 5 2 17 17 15
Columbus 4 3 5 17 13 11
D.C. United 5 6 1 16 17 14
Atlanta 2 3 7 13 13 15
Cincinnati 3 5 3 12 12 20
Chicago 3 7 2 11 13 18
Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17
Toronto FC 2 8 2 8 16 29
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 8 0 5 29 23 8
Sporting Kansas City 8 3 2 26 24 15
LA Galaxy 8 4 0 24 20 18
Colorado 6 3 2 20 18 12
Los Angeles FC 5 4 3 18 15 12
Real Salt Lake 4 3 4 16 18 12
Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 12 16
Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19
Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19
Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14
San Jose 3 7 2 11 14 22
FC Dallas 2 5 5 11 14 20
Vancouver 2 7 3 9 12 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 7

Toronto FC 3, New England 2

CF Montréal 2, New York City FC 1

Chicago 3, Orlando City 1

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 0

Colorado 2, Minnesota 0

Real Salt Lake 4, Vancouver 0

LA Galaxy 3, FC Dallas 1

Thursday, July 8

Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie

Atlanta 2, Nashville 2, tie

Friday, July 9

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Saturday, July 17

New England at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Seattle at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

CF Montréal at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:58 GMT+08:00

