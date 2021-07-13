Alexa
Deputy police chief killed by officer in southeast Turkey

By Associated Press
2021/07/13 21:05
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a deputy chief of police in Turkey’s mostly-Kurdish southeast region, officials said on Tuesday. Media reports said the killing was believed to be the result of a personal dispute and not a politically motivated attack.

Hasan Cevher, the deputy chief of police for Hakkari province, died of his wounds in hospital after being attacked by a subordinate officer, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Sabah newspaper, which is close to the government, said the father-of-two was attacked while having lunch at a police cafeteria and died from wounds to his head and shoulder.

The attacker, who fired three shots at Cevher, tried to escape but was captured after being shot in the leg by colleagues, the report said.

The police officer, who was identified as Nasuh Culcu by the governor’s office, reportedly had psychological problems and was angered by a disciplinary investigation that had been launched against him.

Hakkari, which borders Iran and Iraq, lies at the heart of the conflict between Turkey’s security forces and militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The group, which is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States, has led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:57 GMT+08:00

