Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Realme C21Y Launches with UNISOC T610 Chipset

By UNISOC, Media OutReach
2021/07/13 21:20

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 13 July 2021 - The world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme, launches the realme C21Y, the world's first smartphone with TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification. Based high quality, realme C21Y comes with more leap-forward features. AI Triple Camera with Super Nightscape, 6.5" HD+ mini drop fullscreen, UNISOC T610 Octa-core 12nm processor, and a large 5000mAh battery, realme C21Y is designed to bring leap-forward experience to young users.

Realme C21Y Launches with UNISOC T610 Chipset

With the Unisoc T610 processor inside, realme C21Y is the most powerful phone in this segment. Unisoc T610 is an octa-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 1.8GHz. The CPU is consisting of two high-performance A75 cores at 1.8GHz and six power-saving A55 cores at 1.8GHz. The GPU is the energy-efficient Mali G52, which can reach up to 614.4MHz. The performance of the chipset is equivalent to Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. It also has better performance in imaging. The selfie camera supports AI beauty, HDR mode, portrait mode, and Filter, designed for trendsetting photography.

T610 is made by UNISOC, with UNISOC's integrated industrial circuit design.UNISOC covers 2G/3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, TV FM, satellite communications, and other full-scale communication technology, with large-scale chip integration capability. UNISOC's products cover mobile communication CPU, baseband chips, AI chips, radio frequency front-end chips, radio frequency chips, and other communication, computing, and control chips. They are found in more than 500 consumers like Honor, Realme, Motorola, Hisense, Nokia, Transsion, Lenovo, ZTE, TCL, Meizu. Terminals equipped with UNISOC products include smartphones, tablets, smart wearable devices, early childhood education machines, Bluetooth headsets, in-car central control, smart POS machines, smart TVs, smart meters, CPE, shared bicycles, and more.

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths