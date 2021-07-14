Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, July 13, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Turning cloudy, nice;29;25;Brief a.m. showers;28;24;SW;18;85%;93%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;45;35;Mostly sunny and hot;44;35;E;17;31%;7%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;40;25;Sunny and hot;39;24;WNW;25;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler but pleasant;25;20;Breezy in the p.m.;26;22;ENE;20;38%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;21;17;A couple of showers;22;17;NNW;22;85%;85%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;19;11;Variable cloudiness;18;12;SE;9;69%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;39;28;Not as warm;34;24;E;12;24%;9%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;19;10;Morning rain, cloudy;13;9;WNW;19;81%;91%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warm with sunshine;31;21;Clouds and sun, warm;32;17;S;16;38%;75%;3

Athens, Greece;Breezy in the p.m.;36;26;Sunny and hot;36;26;N;14;31%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;11;6;Mostly sunny;13;8;W;9;69%;2%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, windy, warm;45;32;Seasonably hot;45;28;WNW;22;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;24;A shower and t-storm;32;23;SSE;6;77%;78%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;20;A stray t-shower;25;20;W;19;85%;80%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;Brief p.m. showers;33;26;SSW;8;72%;86%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;Nice with some sun;25;20;ENE;17;57%;56%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;30;24;Hot and very humid;33;24;ESE;7;71%;67%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very hot;38;26;Very hot;39;22;SE;15;28%;30%;9

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;29;20;A shower and t-storm;25;18;WNW;13;83%;70%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;17;10;Cloudy;19;10;SE;10;65%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;E;12;45%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy and hot;34;19;A shower and t-storm;29;16;WNW;15;66%;81%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Rain, not as warm;19;14;Thunderstorms;17;14;NW;15;98%;86%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm around;33;19;A t-storm around;33;19;ESE;9;54%;41%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Very hot;35;23;A shower and t-storm;34;19;NNW;11;41%;80%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;15;9;Cooler with rain;12;7;SSE;18;82%;89%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partial sunshine;32;20;Clouds and sun, nice;29;20;NE;11;39%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;31;25;A t-storm around;32;25;WSW;11;68%;59%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;N;13;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cool;13;7;Clouds and sun;15;7;NNW;12;65%;16%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;28;19;Partly sunny;27;19;SSE;7;64%;44%;11

Chennai, India;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;Cloudy;35;27;SW;13;61%;44%;4

Chicago, United States;Humid;27;21;Partly sunny;30;24;S;13;62%;64%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;31;26;An afternoon shower;30;28;WSW;14;75%;68%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, humid;24;17;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;18;ESE;11;77%;39%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;W;20;71%;11%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;S;15;53%;10%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rather cloudy;30;21;Sun and some clouds;30;22;SSE;17;72%;39%;7

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;32;28;A thunderstorm;33;28;ESE;11;82%;76%;9

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;18;A t-storm around;28;15;SSW;12;45%;55%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm with a t-storm;34;28;A thunderstorm;34;27;S;13;71%;71%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;S;7;61%;15%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A morning shower;20;12;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;WNW;16;69%;26%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;34;21;Mostly sunny;35;23;NNE;13;14%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;Sunshine and nice;25;21;ENE;18;78%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;28;A t-storm around;34;27;SSE;16;64%;55%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;21;13;Increasing clouds;21;10;SE;10;45%;27%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;Sunshine and nice;30;25;E;14;76%;31%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;29;17;Mostly sunny, warm;28;18;SW;10;54%;8%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;34;24;A couple of t-storms;32;26;SSW;10;82%;82%;4

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;35;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SE;10;66%;75%;13

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;30;24;Sunshine, a shower;31;24;ENE;21;58%;70%;9

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy with t-storms;26;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;21;WSW;12;90%;66%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Thunderstorms;32;26;A morning t-storm;31;24;NNE;15;78%;65%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;33;23;Humid;29;23;NE;15;71%;41%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;31;25;Periods of sun;30;23;ENE;9;73%;21%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy;37;30;Mostly sunny;35;30;N;17;48%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Colder;9;-1;Sunny and warmer;12;3;NNE;9;32%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as hot;33;19;Mostly sunny;33;17;ENE;13;33%;44%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;38;29;Hazy sunshine;38;29;W;14;60%;44%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;29;21;Humid with t-storms;27;21;S;7;87%;90%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;39;27;Clouds and sun;37;28;SSW;20;36%;26%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with sunshine;31;19;Mostly sunny, warm;32;19;SSE;11;52%;10%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;N;17;67%;85%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;31;18;Partly sunny;30;19;WSW;9;58%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;33;27;Clearing, a t-storm;33;28;S;13;74%;73%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or two;29;25;Clouds and sunshine;29;24;NNE;6;77%;36%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;More sun than clouds;18;-1;Sunshine, pleasant;17;-2;E;12;28%;6%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;31;24;A little rain;29;23;SW;10;80%;87%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;17;Clouds and sun;19;17;SSE;15;73%;13%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;25;16;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;20;NNW;13;49%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A few p.m. showers;23;15;Partly sunny;24;15;NW;18;64%;35%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;28;20;Turning sunny;30;20;S;10;54%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;More sun than clouds;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;S;10;68%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;E;8;34%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;A shower or two;31;27;NW;17;72%;77%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;24;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;NNW;6;79%;68%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;27;A thunderstorm;34;26;ESE;9;62%;82%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;15;9;Periods of rain;14;11;N;27;76%;93%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Becoming cloudy;21;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;NNW;10;54%;78%;14

Miami, United States;Severe thunderstorms;30;24;A shower and t-storm;30;26;ENE;15;77%;80%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;A t-storm around;32;19;E;9;56%;55%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A morning shower;34;25;An afternoon shower;30;24;SSW;23;68%;72%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A few showers;13;9;Rain, heavy at times;13;11;ESE;17;86%;96%;1

Montreal, Canada;Thunderstorms;23;20;A t-storm or two;26;20;WSW;10;78%;63%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;32;19;Mostly sunny, warm;33;22;NNW;9;35%;17%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain;30;25;Rain, some heavy;29;27;WSW;15;90%;93%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;23;14;A stray t-shower;22;14;SE;11;69%;74%;5

New York, United States;Humid;25;22;A heavy thunderstorm;31;24;WSW;9;72%;74%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;23;Sunshine, very hot;39;25;W;12;35%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;26;16;A little p.m. rain;27;16;SSE;15;69%;69%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm around;30;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SE;7;63%;55%;10

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;26;16;Humid with showers;26;18;S;8;80%;90%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Thunderstorms;28;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;18;SW;19;79%;64%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;Mostly sunny;28;25;E;21;79%;69%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;31;24;A shower and t-storm;31;25;NW;10;82%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;32;23;Afternoon showers;32;24;E;10;71%;84%;9

Paris, France;Periods of rain;19;15;A stray shower;22;18;NW;16;69%;63%;3

Perth, Australia;Rainy spells;18;9;Showers;17;13;WSW;21;79%;90%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A morning t-storm;32;25;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SE;8;79%;83%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;Humid with some sun;33;24;NE;17;72%;37%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;36;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;E;11;57%;74%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;29;17;A stray t-shower;21;14;SW;9;75%;72%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Humid;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SE;13;72%;55%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;10;A shower in places;21;9;SSW;13;53%;55%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;SW;9;64%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;21;A shower in the a.m.;27;21;SSE;12;78%;84%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;14;10;Occasional rain;12;9;SW;20;80%;79%;2

Riga, Latvia;A few showers;31;20;A t-storm around;31;21;ESE;7;62%;49%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;24;17;Nice with some sun;26;19;N;9;69%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;46;28;Sunny and hot;45;30;ENE;12;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Breezy with clearing;29;21;Sunny, not as warm;26;19;SSW;14;44%;4%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;Partly sunny, warm;33;21;SSE;7;47%;23%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;17;14;Clearing;19;14;SW;19;61%;19%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;27;18;ENE;12;72%;70%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;30;25;A shower in places;29;25;E;18;73%;75%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;25;17;A t-storm or two;26;15;ENE;8;92%;77%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Inc. clouds;28;17;Plenty of clouds;28;18;SW;16;24%;13%;6

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;14;2;Sunshine;14;-1;SSW;6;60%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A thunderstorm;30;23;N;13;80%;84%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;22;12;Partly sunny, warmer;31;14;N;10;45%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Low clouds and fog;26;14;Partly sunny;24;13;SSW;9;60%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Humid;33;25;Humid;33;25;WSW;9;64%;44%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and hot;36;28;Hot and humid;36;28;SSE;20;66%;12%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;28;26;Clouds and sun;31;26;N;9;69%;17%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Record-breaking heat;34;16;Hot;34;18;SSE;11;43%;2%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;31;26;A shower or two;30;26;E;17;66%;80%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;26;17;Periods of sun;28;17;SE;12;57%;27%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;10;A shower in spots;17;14;N;17;60%;51%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;Hot with clearing;37;28;ESE;11;49%;30%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, warm;28;19;A t-storm around;28;20;SSE;9;62%;64%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;22;N;14;31%;3%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasing clouds;32;19;Clouds and sun;31;21;N;12;52%;44%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;38;26;Plenty of sunshine;37;25;SSE;12;20%;12%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;31;25;Sunshine;30;27;W;12;57%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;39;22;Sunshine, very hot;38;23;E;8;35%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm around;27;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;23;E;10;82%;74%;5

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;25;20;Humid;26;20;SW;14;80%;56%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;35;27;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;N;7;45%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy this afternoon;36;22;Not as warm;29;21;NW;23;34%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming very windy;27;13;Not as warm;21;10;NNW;13;55%;8%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with sunshine;24;15;Nice with sunshine;23;14;ESE;8;59%;12%;8

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;34;18;A shower and t-storm;28;16;WNW;7;61%;81%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, an a.m. shower;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;25;ESE;7;63%;84%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;20;A t-storm around;32;19;ESE;10;67%;50%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm around;29;19;A shower and t-storm;34;20;S;13;58%;82%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Chilly with showers;9;5;Increasingly windy;13;11;NW;26;72%;2%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;33;25;Some sun, a t-storm;32;25;SW;8;71%;79%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;35;22;A t-storm around;28;18;NE;8;42%;65%;11

