Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 07:00
Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, July 13, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Turning cloudy, nice;84;76;Brief a.m. showers;83;76;SW;11;85%;93%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;114;94;Mostly sunny and hot;111;95;E;11;31%;7%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;104;76;Sunny and hot;102;76;WNW;15;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler but pleasant;76;68;Breezy in the p.m.;79;72;ENE;12;38%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;70;62;A couple of showers;72;63;NNW;14;85%;85%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;66;52;Variable cloudiness;64;54;SE;6;69%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;102;82;Not as warm;92;76;E;8;24%;9%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;66;51;Morning rain, cloudy;55;48;WNW;12;81%;91%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warm with sunshine;88;69;Clouds and sun, warm;90;63;S;10;38%;75%;3

Athens, Greece;Breezy in the p.m.;96;78;Sunny and hot;96;79;N;9;31%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;52;42;Mostly sunny;56;47;W;5;69%;2%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, windy, warm;113;89;Seasonably hot;114;83;WNW;14;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;75;A shower and t-storm;89;73;SSE;4;77%;78%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;69;A stray t-shower;77;68;W;12;85%;80%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;Brief p.m. showers;91;78;SSW;5;72%;86%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;Nice with some sun;78;68;ENE;10;57%;56%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;86;75;Hot and very humid;91;75;ESE;5;71%;67%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very hot;100;78;Very hot;102;72;SE;9;28%;30%;9

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;85;69;A shower and t-storm;77;65;WNW;8;83%;70%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;62;50;Cloudy;67;50;SE;6;65%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;E;8;45%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy and hot;93;67;A shower and t-storm;85;61;WNW;10;66%;81%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Rain, not as warm;66;57;Thunderstorms;63;58;NW;9;98%;86%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm around;91;66;A t-storm around;92;66;ESE;6;54%;41%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Very hot;95;73;A shower and t-storm;93;65;NNW;7;41%;80%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;60;48;Cooler with rain;54;45;SSE;11;82%;89%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partial sunshine;90;68;Clouds and sun, nice;84;68;NE;7;39%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;88;78;A t-storm around;89;78;WSW;7;68%;59%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;75;Sunny and very warm;98;75;N;8;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cool;55;44;Clouds and sun;59;44;NNW;8;65%;16%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;82;66;Partly sunny;80;65;SSE;4;64%;44%;11

Chennai, India;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;Cloudy;94;81;SW;8;61%;44%;4

Chicago, United States;Humid;80;70;Partly sunny;86;75;S;8;62%;64%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;87;79;An afternoon shower;87;83;WSW;9;75%;68%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, humid;75;62;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;65;ESE;7;77%;39%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;86;79;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;W;13;71%;11%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;95;77;Mostly sunny;92;78;S;9;53%;10%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rather cloudy;86;71;Sun and some clouds;85;71;SSE;10;72%;39%;7

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;90;82;A thunderstorm;92;82;ESE;7;82%;76%;9

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;65;A t-storm around;82;59;SSW;7;45%;55%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm with a t-storm;93;82;A thunderstorm;92;81;S;8;71%;71%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;69;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;S;5;61%;15%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A morning shower;67;53;Clouds and sun, nice;73;57;WNW;10;69%;26%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;93;71;Mostly sunny;95;74;NNE;8;14%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;79;67;Sunshine and nice;76;70;ENE;11;78%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;82;A t-storm around;93;81;SSE;10;64%;55%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;69;55;Increasing clouds;70;51;SE;6;45%;27%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;Sunshine and nice;87;78;E;9;76%;31%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;85;63;Mostly sunny, warm;83;65;SW;6;54%;8%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;93;76;A couple of t-storms;90;78;SSW;6;82%;82%;4

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;95;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;80;SE;6;66%;75%;13

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;85;74;Sunshine, a shower;87;75;ENE;13;58%;70%;9

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy with t-storms;79;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;70;WSW;7;90%;66%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Thunderstorms;90;79;A morning t-storm;87;76;NNE;9;78%;65%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;91;74;Humid;84;73;NE;9;71%;41%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;88;77;Periods of sun;85;73;ENE;6;73%;21%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy;99;86;Mostly sunny;95;86;N;10;48%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Colder;48;31;Sunny and warmer;54;38;NNE;6;32%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as hot;91;67;Mostly sunny;92;62;ENE;8;33%;44%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;100;85;Hazy sunshine;100;85;W;8;60%;44%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;84;70;Humid with t-storms;80;69;S;4;87%;90%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;103;81;Clouds and sun;99;82;SSW;13;36%;26%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with sunshine;88;66;Mostly sunny, warm;90;67;SSE;7;52%;10%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;N;10;67%;85%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;87;65;Partly sunny;86;67;WSW;6;58%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;91;81;Clearing, a t-storm;92;82;S;8;74%;73%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or two;84;76;Clouds and sunshine;84;75;NNE;4;77%;36%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;More sun than clouds;64;31;Sunshine, pleasant;62;29;E;8;28%;6%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;88;74;A little rain;85;74;SW;6;80%;87%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;63;Clouds and sun;66;63;SSE;9;73%;13%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;78;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;68;NNW;8;49%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A few p.m. showers;74;59;Partly sunny;75;59;NW;11;64%;35%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;82;68;Turning sunny;85;68;S;6;54%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;More sun than clouds;77;67;Sunny and pleasant;78;67;S;6;68%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;83;59;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;E;5;34%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;A stray thunderstorm;87;80;A shower or two;87;81;NW;10;72%;77%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;82;75;A shower in the p.m.;87;76;NNW;4;79%;68%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;80;A thunderstorm;92;79;ESE;6;62%;82%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;59;48;Periods of rain;56;52;N;17;76%;93%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Becoming cloudy;70;56;A p.m. t-storm;72;57;NNW;6;54%;78%;14

Miami, United States;Severe thunderstorms;87;76;A shower and t-storm;85;79;ENE;9;77%;80%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny and hot;91;66;A t-storm around;89;66;E;6;56%;55%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A morning shower;93;77;An afternoon shower;86;75;SSW;14;68%;72%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A few showers;55;48;Rain, heavy at times;55;52;ESE;10;86%;96%;1

Montreal, Canada;Thunderstorms;74;69;A t-storm or two;79;68;WSW;6;78%;63%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;90;66;Mostly sunny, warm;92;71;NNW;5;35%;17%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain;86;77;Rain, some heavy;84;80;WSW;9;90%;93%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;73;58;A stray t-shower;71;58;SE;7;69%;74%;5

New York, United States;Humid;77;71;A heavy thunderstorm;88;74;WSW;6;72%;74%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;74;Sunshine, very hot;102;77;W;7;35%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;79;61;A little p.m. rain;80;61;SSE;9;69%;69%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm around;87;76;A t-storm around;91;77;SE;5;63%;55%;10

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;79;61;Humid with showers;79;64;S;5;80%;90%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Thunderstorms;82;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;64;SW;12;79%;64%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;79;Mostly sunny;82;77;E;13;79%;69%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;88;76;A shower and t-storm;87;77;NW;6;82%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;90;74;Afternoon showers;90;74;E;6;71%;84%;9

Paris, France;Periods of rain;65;59;A stray shower;72;64;NW;10;69%;63%;3

Perth, Australia;Rainy spells;64;49;Showers;62;56;WSW;13;79%;90%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A morning t-storm;89;78;A couple of t-storms;88;79;SE;5;79%;83%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;89;75;Humid with some sun;91;75;NE;10;72%;37%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;97;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;E;7;57%;74%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;84;62;A stray t-shower;69;57;SW;6;75%;72%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Humid;93;76;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SE;8;72%;55%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;50;A shower in places;70;49;SSW;8;53%;55%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;77;59;Sunny and beautiful;79;64;SW;6;64%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;70;A shower in the a.m.;80;70;SSE;8;78%;84%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;57;50;Occasional rain;53;48;SW;13;80%;79%;2

Riga, Latvia;A few showers;87;67;A t-storm around;88;70;ESE;4;62%;49%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;75;63;Nice with some sun;79;66;N;6;69%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;115;82;Sunny and hot;113;86;ENE;8;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Breezy with clearing;85;69;Sunny, not as warm;79;67;SSW;9;44%;4%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;88;70;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;SSE;4;47%;23%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;63;58;Clearing;67;57;SW;12;61%;19%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;79;64;A shower and t-storm;80;65;ENE;8;72%;70%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;86;77;A shower in places;85;76;E;11;73%;75%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;78;62;A t-storm or two;79;59;ENE;5;92%;77%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Inc. clouds;83;63;Plenty of clouds;82;65;SW;10;24%;13%;6

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;57;35;Sunshine;57;30;SSW;4;60%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;A thunderstorm;86;73;N;8;80%;84%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;72;53;Partly sunny, warmer;88;58;N;6;45%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Low clouds and fog;78;57;Partly sunny;75;55;SSW;6;60%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Humid;91;78;Humid;92;78;WSW;6;64%;44%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and hot;97;82;Hot and humid;97;82;SSE;13;66%;12%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;82;78;Clouds and sun;87;78;N;6;69%;17%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Record-breaking heat;93;61;Hot;93;64;SSE;7;43%;2%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;88;79;A shower or two;86;79;E;11;66%;80%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;80;63;Periods of sun;82;63;SE;7;57%;27%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;69;50;A shower in spots;63;57;N;10;60%;51%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;Hot with clearing;99;82;ESE;7;49%;30%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, warm;82;67;A t-storm around;82;68;SSE;5;62%;64%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;95;75;Mostly sunny;95;72;N;8;31%;3%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasing clouds;89;66;Clouds and sun;87;69;N;8;52%;44%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;101;78;Plenty of sunshine;98;76;SSE;7;20%;12%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;77;Sunshine;85;81;W;8;57%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;103;72;Sunshine, very hot;101;73;E;5;35%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm around;80;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;73;E;6;82%;74%;5

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;77;68;Humid;79;68;SW;9;80%;56%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;95;80;Plenty of sunshine;93;77;N;4;45%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy this afternoon;97;72;Not as warm;84;70;NW;14;34%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming very windy;81;55;Not as warm;69;50;NNW;8;55%;8%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with sunshine;75;59;Nice with sunshine;74;58;ESE;5;59%;12%;8

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;93;64;A shower and t-storm;83;61;WNW;4;61%;81%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, an a.m. shower;94;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;77;ESE;5;63%;84%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;68;A t-storm around;89;67;ESE;6;67%;50%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm around;84;67;A shower and t-storm;93;69;S;8;58%;82%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Chilly with showers;49;41;Increasingly windy;55;52;NW;16;72%;2%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;92;78;Some sun, a t-storm;90;78;SW;5;71%;79%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;95;71;A t-storm around;83;64;NE;5;42%;65%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:06 GMT+08:00

