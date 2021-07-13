Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 4.85 million Taiwanese registered on the country’s COVID-19 vaccination platform after it opened on Tuesday (July 13), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to register, but vaccines are still only available for select groups. People logging into the platform are also presented with a choice of which vaccine they would prefer.

The platform allows those eligible to choose between the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines or to indicate a willingness for either of the two. Currently, only these two vaccines are available in Taiwan.

After registration, people must wait for text messages informing them they are eligible to make vaccination appointments. However, vaccine availability will still be determined by seniority, not how early someone registers, according to the CECC.

Out of the 4,852,533 people who signed up on Tuesday, only 63,310 of them, or 1.3 percent of the total, opted only for AstraZeneca. However, 3,098,106 people, or 63.84 percent of the total, chose only Moderna, CNA reported.

A total of 1,691,137 people, or 34.85 percent of registrants, checked the box for accepting either vaccine.

Therefore, a total of 1,754,447 people are willing to take AstraZeneca, compared to a total of 4,789,243 willing to take Moderna.