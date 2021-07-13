Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan

Far fewer people opt for AstraZeneca than Moderna on first day of nation’s vaccination platform

  9842
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/13 21:03
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 4.85 million Taiwanese registered on the country’s COVID-19 vaccination platform after it opened on Tuesday (July 13), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to register, but vaccines are still only available for select groups. People logging into the platform are also presented with a choice of which vaccine they would prefer.

The platform allows those eligible to choose between the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines or to indicate a willingness for either of the two. Currently, only these two vaccines are available in Taiwan.

After registration, people must wait for text messages informing them they are eligible to make vaccination appointments. However, vaccine availability will still be determined by seniority, not how early someone registers, according to the CECC.

Out of the 4,852,533 people who signed up on Tuesday, only 63,310 of them, or 1.3 percent of the total, opted only for AstraZeneca. However, 3,098,106 people, or 63.84 percent of the total, chose only Moderna, CNA reported.

A total of 1,691,137 people, or 34.85 percent of registrants, checked the box for accepting either vaccine.

Therefore, a total of 1,754,447 people are willing to take AstraZeneca, compared to a total of 4,789,243 willing to take Moderna.
CECC
AstraZeneca
Moderna
COVID-19
vaccines

RELATED ARTICLES

English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
2021/07/15 13:45
Taiwan's TSMC likely to post double-digit earnings increase despite Intel ambitions
Taiwan's TSMC likely to post double-digit earnings increase despite Intel ambitions
2021/07/15 12:08
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
2021/07/15 12:05
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
2021/07/14 20:54
Taiwan releases 620,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made in Thailand for distribution
Taiwan releases 620,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made in Thailand for distribution
2021/07/14 19:58

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths