WTA Hungarian Grand Prix Results

Tuesday At Europe Tennis Center Budapest, Hungary Purse: $235,238 Surface: Red clay BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Reka Luca Jani, Hungary, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 7-5.

Ana Bogdan (5), Romania, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3).

Danielle Collins (2), United States, def. Martina Di Giuseppe, Italy, 6-2, 6-1.

Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-3, 6-1.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (6), Belarus, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-0, 2-0, ret.

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Dalma Galfi, Hungary, def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Bernarda Pera (3), United States, def. Julia Grabher, Austria, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Sara Errani, Italy, and Irina Bara, Romania, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 4-6, 6-1, 15-13.

Amina Anshba, Russia, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, def. Amarissa Kiara Toth and Natalia Szabanin, Hungary, 6-4, 7-5.