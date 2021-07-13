Alexa
5 Italians, no Ronaldo in Euro 2020 team of the tournament

By Associated Press
2021/07/13 18:36
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a save against England's Jadon Sancho during penalty shootout of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final...
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku chat after the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Belgium and Por...
England's Raheem Sterling vies for the ball with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci, 2nd left, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between Engl...
Italy's Federico Chiesa takes a shot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, Sund...

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Five players from European champion Italy and no Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé nor Robert Lewandowski were picked in UEFA’s official team of the tournament announced on Tuesday.

The attacking trio included Federico Chiesa alongside Raheem Sterling of beaten finalist England and Romelu Lukaku of Belgium, which lost to Italy in the quarterfinals.

Ronaldo won the Golden Boot with five goals, the same as Patrick Schick of the Czech Republic who was also overlooked by UEFA’s expert panel of 16 coaches and former players.

Lukaku, who scored four goals in four games, is the only one of the six top scorers at Euro 2020 included in the lineup.

Mbappé did not score in four games and had his decisive spot kick saved as France was eliminated by Switzerland in the round of 16.

Lewandowski, the current FIFA best player in the world, scored three times in three games but Poland finished last in its group.

England captain Harry Kane scored four goals yet did not make the team that also included his teammates Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire in defense.

Italy’s contingent included the official best player of the tournament, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Leonardo Spinazzola, and midfielder Jorginho.

The selectors included Fabio Capello, Robbie Keane, Esteban Cambiasso and David Moyes.

UEFA Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark), Jorginho (Italy), Pedri (Spain)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:55 GMT+08:00

