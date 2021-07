WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

Tuesday At TK Sparta Praha Prague Purse: $235,238 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Naiktha Bains, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, def. Lucie Havlickova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Xinyu Wang, China, def. Leonie Kung, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

Tereza Martincova (8), Czech Republic, def. Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, 6-1, 6-4.

En Shuo Liang, Taiwan, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Storm Sanders, Australia, def. Marie Bouzkova (4), Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Spain, def. Urszula Radwanska, Poland, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Katerina Siniakova (5), Czech Republic, def. Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-0, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova (2), Czech Republic, def. Isabella Shinikova, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, and Leonie Kung, Switzerland, def. Tayisiya Morderger and Yana Morderger, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, and Viktoria Kuzmova (1), Slovakia, def. Lizette Cabrera and Maddison Inglis, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.