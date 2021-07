ATP World Tour Swedish Open Results

Tuesday At Bastad Tennis Stadium Bastad, Sweden Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swedish Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-1, 6-1.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 7-5, 6-1.

Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Jiri Vesely (7), Czech Republic, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Emil Ruusuvuori (8), Finland, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, def. Lorenzo Musetti (6), Italy, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Markus Eriksson and Filip Bergevi, Sweden, def. Purav Raja and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 5-7, 6-3, 10-6.

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Andrei Vasilevski (4), Belarus, def. Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, 6-1, 6-4.

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, and Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Elias Ymer and Carl Soderlund, Sweden, 6-2, 6-4.

Andre Begemann, Germany, and Albano Olivetti, France, def. Thiago Monteiro and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 6-3, 2-6, 10-1.

Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-1, 6-2.