Taiwan gives another 30-day visa extension to eligible foreigners: NIA

Foreigners in Taiwan provided with additional 30-day extension on July 12, 2021 (NIA photo) Foreigners in Taiwan provided with additional 30-day extension on July 12, 2021 (NIA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreigners who entered Taiwan by March 21, 2020, have been provided with another 30-day automatic visa extension, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) announced on Monday (July 12).

In response to the pandemic, the 13th automatic extension of 30 days has been provided to those who arrived in the nation by March 21 last year and have not exceeded their permitted duration of stay.

"This includes their initial visa and all previous extensions," according to the NIA.

The NIA has been continuously implementing the extension measure since last July. Since then, 12 previous extensions have been granted to those with a valid visa to remain for 180 days or more.

The NIA emphasized that foreigners who had already overstayed, infringed laws, or face deportation are excluded from the policy and should depart at once.

The immigration system will automatically register the extended dates and no additional stamps are required, nor will fines be imposed if one is within their duration of stay.