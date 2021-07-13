Taiwan’s largest reservoir reopens to visitors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Tsengwen Reservoir, the largest reservoir in Taiwan, reopened to visitors on Tuesday (July 13), following the central government’s policy of relaxing the Level 3 alert restrictions, according to FTV News.

With over 306 million cubic meters of water in store behind its dam as of noon on Tuesday, the water level at the Tsengwen Reservoir, located on the border of Tainan City's Nanxi District and Chiayi County's Dapu Township, was at 60-percent capacity, according to the Water Resources Agency (WRA).

The water area has reached 1,546 hectares, constituting the largest body of water in the country, per the WRA.

During the recent drought, the water level at Tsengwen Reservoir fell to 3.6-percent capacity at its lowest level.

After being closed for 56 days due to the pandemic, the reservoir has reopened to visitors, opening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The limit of daily visitors is set at 4,500, but the popular activity of cruising around the reservoir on a boat is still suspended, per FTV News.