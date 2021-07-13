Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s largest reservoir reopens to visitors

Water area has reached 1,546 hectares, forming largest body of water in country

  2618
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/13 18:52
Tsengwen Reservoir (Flickr, <a data-track="attributionNameClick" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/104684467@N08/" title="移至 Siraya Area 的所有相片"...

Tsengwen Reservoir (Flickr,  Siraya Area photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Tsengwen Reservoir, the largest reservoir in Taiwan, reopened to visitors on Tuesday (July 13), following the central government’s policy of relaxing the Level 3 alert restrictions, according to FTV News.

With over 306 million cubic meters of water in store behind its dam as of noon on Tuesday, the water level at the Tsengwen Reservoir, located on the border of Tainan City's Nanxi District and Chiayi County's Dapu Township, was at 60-percent capacity, according to the Water Resources Agency (WRA).

The water area has reached 1,546 hectares, constituting the largest body of water in the country, per the WRA.

During the recent drought, the water level at Tsengwen Reservoir fell to 3.6-percent capacity at its lowest level.

After being closed for 56 days due to the pandemic, the reservoir has reopened to visitors, opening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The limit of daily visitors is set at 4,500, but the popular activity of cruising around the reservoir on a boat is still suspended, per FTV News.
Tsengwen Reservoir
Water Resources Agency
water level
storage capacity
drought
Nanxi District
Dapu Township

RELATED ARTICLES

Northern Taiwan's Second Baoshan Reservoir at full capacity
Northern Taiwan's Second Baoshan Reservoir at full capacity
2021/07/05 13:05
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
2021/06/23 17:56
World behind on investments into water systems
World behind on investments into water systems
2021/06/10 12:58
Taiwan eases water curbs for central, southern regions
Taiwan eases water curbs for central, southern regions
2021/06/08 12:30
Central Taiwan to end water rationing
Central Taiwan to end water rationing
2021/06/06 14:57

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths