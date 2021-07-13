Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's R number less than 1 for 3 weeks

Nation has reported fewer than 100 cases 19 days in a row

  3161
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/13 18:00
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With fewer than 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases for 10 straight days, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (July 12) announced that the country's R number has been below 1 for three weeks.

At a press briefing on Monday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that the country's R number has been less than 1 for three consecutive weeks. He said that unless there is a large cluster infection, the number of daily cases in the coming weeks should remain within the 20-30 range and gradually decrease.

In the context of the pandemic, R is short for the basic reproduction number (R0). In the absence of herd immunity, R measures the average number of persons one COVID-positive individual infects. The larger the R number, the more difficult it is to control community transmission.

During the sudden spike in cases in May, Taiwan's R number hit a peak of 15 between May 13 and 15, which is the same level of infectiousness as measles. However, after a Level 3 alert was launched on May 15 in Taipei and New Taipei and across the country on May 19, the epidemic situation moved into what the CECC has deemed to be a "controllable range."

As of Tuesday (July 13), 19 days have passed since the last time Taiwan reported 100 cases in one day, with 129 cases on June 24. The country has also reported fewer than 50 cases a day for 10 days in a row.

The steady decline in cases emboldened the CECC to relax some of the Level 3 restrictions starting Tuesday. Nevertheless, the CECC on July 8 extended overall Level 3 measures to July 26.
R number
Level 3 alert
R
community transmission
local transmission
Covid cases
local cases
coronavirus cases
epidemic control
epidemic prevention

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
2021/07/14 14:18
Sparse crowds seen on 1st day of eased restrictions in Taiwan
Sparse crowds seen on 1st day of eased restrictions in Taiwan
2021/07/14 12:02
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
2021/07/13 14:24
Taiwanese parents slam CECC for reopening theaters, gyms while keeping daycare centers shut
Taiwanese parents slam CECC for reopening theaters, gyms while keeping daycare centers shut
2021/07/12 17:37
3 workers at Taiwan's TSMC test positive for COVID
3 workers at Taiwan's TSMC test positive for COVID
2021/07/12 17:18

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths