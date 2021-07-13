Alexa
Apple Maps launches road condition reporting system in Taiwan

Pedestrians can also report traffic problems to platform

  1393
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/13 18:32
Apple Maps launches a new feature in Taiwan (Facebook, Apple photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reporting road accidents or special situations via Apple Maps is now also possible for motorists and pedestrians in Taiwan, reports said Tuesday (July 13).

Drivers can use Siri or CarPlay as a hands-free way to report accidents, traffic problems, road works, or police speed checks, according to a UDN report. The feature is available to users who have installed iOS 14.5.

The system will add the information to its map, allowing other road users to be informed about potential difficulties. Instructions given via Siri can be made in a general way, without having to use precise phrases, the report said.

Pedestrians can also call up a map and indicate where they witnessed a dangerous situation or an accident holding up vehicles.
Apple
Apple Maps
Siri
CarPlay
road accident

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:53 GMT+08:00

