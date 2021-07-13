Taiwan thanks Japan for 3rd shipment of AZ jabs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (July 13) thanked Japan for donating a third batch of AstraZeneca vaccines.

The ministry said via press release that Japan’s donation, which totals 1 million AZ jabs, will protect the health of Taiwanese and strengthen Taiwan’s confidence in its fight against the pandemic. People across the country will always remember this act of kindness, it added.

MOFA said that through bilateral cooperation, Taiwan and Japan will overcome COVID-19, and normal life will be restored soon. Furthermore, exchanges between Taiwan and Japan will be expanded, it said.

The ministry also said the two countries’ friendship is unwavering and it expressed gratitude for Japan’s assistance. Additionally, MOFA said it hopes the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be held without a hitch.

The ministry stated that Taiwan and Japan share common values such as freedom and democracy, which makes them close partners. If one nation needs assistance, the other will not hesitate to help. MOFA added that it will continue to deepen bilateral relations and expand the cooperative partnership based on this ideal.

The shipment of AZ doses is expected to arrive on Thursday (July 13).