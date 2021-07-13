Alexa
Taiwan convenience store chains accept vaccine reservations

Customers who receive text message need to take their health insurance card, type in their phone number

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/13 16:59
Four convenience store chains will help customers book time and location for COVID vaccinations. 

Four convenience store chains will help customers book time and location for COVID vaccinations.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s four major convenience store chains will be accepting reservations for COVID-19 vaccinations from people who received confirmation text messages from the government, with the inoculations starting July 16 at the earliest, reports said Tuesday (July 13).

Members of the public were asked first to register their willingness to be vaccinated and to select their vaccine brand of choice with the 1922 health service website. As the first phase of registrations was completed Monday, the government platform will start notifying the public by text message, CNA reported.

People who have received the message will be able to take their health insurance card to a convenience store and fill out their smartphone number to pick a time and a location for their vaccination. The bookings will also be conducted at clinics, pharmacies, and online.

The four convenience stores taking part in the program are 7-Eleven, Family Mart, Hi-Life, and OK Mart. The companies are also offering discounts on selected products such as coffee, noodles, fresh foods, and shampoo to customers using the vaccination platform.
Updated : 2021-07-15 21:52 GMT+08:00

