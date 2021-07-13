Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan stock market index fails to stay above 18,000

TSMC closed above NT$600

  571
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/13 16:05
The TAIEX broke through the 18,000-point ceiling Tuesday but did not stay there. 

The TAIEX broke through the 18,000-point ceiling Tuesday but did not stay there.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During trading Tuesday (July 13), Taiwan‘s stock market index surged through the psychological barrier of 18,000 points but was unable to remain there.

The TAIEX moved up 33.19 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 17,847.52 points, CNA reported. Before noon, the index had posted a surge of 203.71 points to reach a record level of 18,018.04 following a rising Dow Jones index overnight.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, saw its stock rise by 2.36 percent to close at NT$607 (US$21.66). Machinery, finance, and food shares ended up, while stock in paper and textile manufacturers declined.

The electronics sector accounted for 51.3 percent of the stock market turnover of NT$656.37 billion, while shipping took up 28.7 percent, with major container shipping companies falling.

Analysts said that if positive news emerged from an institutional investor presentation scheduled by TSMC for July 15, funds pouring into electronics stocks might push the TAIEX to new heights.
stock market
TAIEX
TSMC
electronics industry

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's TSMC likely to post double-digit earnings increase despite Intel ambitions
Taiwan's TSMC likely to post double-digit earnings increase despite Intel ambitions
2021/07/15 12:08
Taiwan’s TSMC steps up digital transformation due to COVID
Taiwan’s TSMC steps up digital transformation due to COVID
2021/07/14 11:15
Taiwan taps TSMC founder Morris Chang for special APEC summit
Taiwan taps TSMC founder Morris Chang for special APEC summit
2021/07/13 14:42
TSMC silent on Washington’s request for cancelation of China foundry expansion
TSMC silent on Washington’s request for cancelation of China foundry expansion
2021/07/12 19:42
3 workers at Taiwan's TSMC test positive for COVID
3 workers at Taiwan's TSMC test positive for COVID
2021/07/12 17:18

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths