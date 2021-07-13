Taiwan's museums reopen with conditions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's major museums reopened on Tuesday (July 13) with the stipulation that people book ahead.

Despite the extension of the Level 3 alert to July 26, some public venues, including museums, tourist farms, and national parks, are reopening conditionally. Major museums are requiring visitors to book reservations online in advance to prevent cluster infections.

Taipei Fine Arts Museum has made available six one-hour sessions to be booked per day, and Saturday evening visiting hours are only for the Japanese artist Shiota Chiharu's show, which has been extended until October. The museum has pushed back all its exhibition dates.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei has announced two daily visiting periods, 10 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., which are limited to 100 people. All bookings must be made by 5 p.m. at least one day before.

Songshan Cultural Creative Park is the only museum where walk-in visitors will be allowed. The shops located inside the park will also be open.

Those who wish to visit the Tainan Art Museum need to make online reservation two days in advance. The two-hour visiting time will be canceled after thirty minutes if a person does not show.

The Chimei Museum, also in Tainan, features British photographer Tim Walker's solo exhibition "Wonderful Things," a retrospective of his 25-year career. Taiwan is the first stop on Walker's international tour following his show at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

The Chimei Museum is open to reservations, with a maximum of nine people allowed during each window. Its restaurants will remain closed, and touring devices and interactive equipment will not be available.

Taipei Fine Arts Museum

Book online: https://forms.gle/ZFKgR38HH8uSL2is9

Website: https://www.tfam.museum/index.aspx?ddlLang=zh-tw

The Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei

Book online: https://forms.gle/BjWsJKDmGBZZ2upG7

Website: https://www.mocataipei.org.tw/tw

Call: (02)2552-3721 #301

C-Lab

Book online: https://reurl.cc/7rYoX5

Website: https://clab.org.tw/

National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall

Book online: https://event.culture.tw/YATSEN/portal/ArtistSpace/R0503MAction?spaceId=1A001

Website: https://www.yatsen.gov.tw/

National Taiwan Museum

Book online: https://reurl.cc/a9ELmX

Website: https://www.ntm.gov.tw/

National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts

Book online: h ttps://event.culture.tw/ NTMOFA/portal/ArtistSpace/ R0501MAction

Website: http://www.ntmofa.gov.tw

Tainan Art Museum

Book Museum 1 online: https://welcometotnam1.youcanbook.me

Book Museum 2 online: https://welcometotnam2.youcanbook.me

Website: https://www.tnam.museum/

Chimei Museum

Book online: https://www.chimeimuseum.org/news/60e7eb741af4f/detail

Website: www.chimeimuseum.org

Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

Book online: https://bit.ly/3i1j4Mi

Website: https://www.kmfa.gov.tw/Exhibition.aspx