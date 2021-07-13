Alexa
Taiwan's museums reopen with conditions

Visitors need to make online reservations in advance

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/13 17:54
Taiwan's major museums reopen on July 13. (Taipei Fine Arts Museum photo)

Taiwan's major museums reopen on July 13. (Taipei Fine Arts Museum photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's major museums reopened on Tuesday (July 13) with the stipulation that people book ahead.

Despite the extension of the Level 3 alert to July 26, some public venues, including museums, tourist farms, and national parks, are reopening conditionally. Major museums are requiring visitors to book reservations online in advance to prevent cluster infections.

Taipei Fine Arts Museum has made available six one-hour sessions to be booked per day, and Saturday evening visiting hours are only for the Japanese artist Shiota Chiharu's show, which has been extended until October. The museum has pushed back all its exhibition dates.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei has announced two daily visiting periods, 10 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., which are limited to 100 people. All bookings must be made by 5 p.m. at least one day before.

Songshan Cultural Creative Park is the only museum where walk-in visitors will be allowed. The shops located inside the park will also be open.

Those who wish to visit the Tainan Art Museum need to make online reservation two days in advance. The two-hour visiting time will be canceled after thirty minutes if a person does not show.

The Chimei Museum, also in Tainan, features British photographer Tim Walker's solo exhibition "Wonderful Things," a retrospective of his 25-year career. Taiwan is the first stop on Walker's international tour following his show at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

The Chimei Museum is open to reservations, with a maximum of nine people allowed during each window. Its restaurants will remain closed, and touring devices and interactive equipment will not be available.

Taipei Fine Arts Museum
Book online: https://forms.gle/ZFKgR38HH8uSL2is9
Website: https://www.tfam.museum/index.aspx?ddlLang=zh-tw

The Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei
Book online: https://forms.gle/BjWsJKDmGBZZ2upG7
Website: https://www.mocataipei.org.tw/tw
Call: (02)2552-3721 #301

C-Lab
Book online: https://reurl.cc/7rYoX5
Website: https://clab.org.tw/

National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall
Book online: https://event.culture.tw/YATSEN/portal/ArtistSpace/R0503MAction?spaceId=1A001
Website: https://www.yatsen.gov.tw/

National Taiwan Museum
Book online: https://reurl.cc/a9ELmX
Website: https://www.ntm.gov.tw/

National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts
Book online: https://event.culture.tw/NTMOFA/portal/ArtistSpace/R0501MAction
Website: http://www.ntmofa.gov.tw

Tainan Art Museum
Book Museum 1 online: https://welcometotnam1.youcanbook.me
Book Museum 2 online: https://welcometotnam2.youcanbook.me
Website: https://www.tnam.museum/

Chimei Museum
Book online: https://www.chimeimuseum.org/news/60e7eb741af4f/detail
Website: www.chimeimuseum.org

Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts
Book online: https://bit.ly/3i1j4Mi
Website: https://www.kmfa.gov.tw/Exhibition.aspx
