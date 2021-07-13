LEADING OFF: Ohtani set for 2-way All-Star history

American League's Aaron Judge, of the New York Yankees, takes batting practice for the MLB All-Star baseball game, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (... American League's Aaron Judge, of the New York Yankees, takes batting practice for the MLB All-Star baseball game, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)

National League's Trevor Story, of the Colorado Rockies, warms-up during batting practice for the MLB All-Star baseball game, Monday, July 12, 2021, i... National League's Trevor Story, of the Colorado Rockies, warms-up during batting practice for the MLB All-Star baseball game, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)

National League's Juan Soto, of the Washington Nationals, and National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, watch during batting practice for t... National League's Juan Soto, of the Washington Nationals, and National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, watch during batting practice for the MLB All-Star baseball game, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)

Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, laughs after being named the American League's starting pitcher for the MLB All-Star baseball game, Monday,... Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, laughs after being named the American League's starting pitcher for the MLB All-Star baseball game, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

THE SHO GOES ON

Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game and will lead off, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation.

A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933. Ohtani has generated huge buzz across baseball for his exploits at the plate and on the mound. He leads the majors with 33 home runs and is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts.

“This is what the fans want to see. It’s personally what I wanted to see,” said AL manager Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay.

Ohtani struggled early in Monday's Home Run Derby but rallied to force two extra rounds against Washington's Juan Soto. Soto beat him in the second overtime, then lost himself to eventual champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will be the starting pitcher for the National League in the game at Coors Field.

LINED UP

NL manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers has San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. leading off, followed by the Dodgers’ Max Muncy at designated hitter, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, Cincinnati right fielder Nick Castellanos, Reds left fielder Jesse Winker, Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto and Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier.

Traded by Colorado during the offseason, Arenado is likely to remain a fan favorite at Coors Field.

Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will bat second and play first base for the AL, followed by Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, Red Sox star Rafael Devers at third, Toronto second baseman Marcus Semien, Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Blue Jays left fielder Teoscar Hernández and Baltimore center fielder Cedric Mullins.

FUTURE LOOK

Major League Baseball is set to conclude its three-day amateur draft with the final 10 of 20 rounds. The Pittsburgh Pirates grabbed Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick, then poached a pair of top college football recruits from Clemson and Penn State on Day 2 with pitcher Bubba Chandler and outfielder Lonnie White Jr.

Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels have taken exclusively pitchers through 10 rounds, while the Cleveland Indians grabbed pitchers with 10 of their 11 picks and the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays grabbed nine pitchers through 10 rounds.

