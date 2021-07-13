Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (July 13) reported 28 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the 10th day in a row with fewer than 50 confirmed infections.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 29 new coronavirus cases, including 28 local and one imported. He also announced six deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 747.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 18 males and 10 females between the ages of 10 and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 26 to July 12. As for the distribution of these cases, 15 were in New Taipei City, nine in Taipei, two in Taoyuan City, and one case each in Miaoli County and Taichung City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 16 are from known sources, three are from unknown sources, and nine are still being investigated. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said that of the six deaths reported on Tuesday, four were men and two were women between the ages of 60 and 80. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 12 to June 18.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 16 and June 19, while the dates of death ranged from July 4 to July 12.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,050 cases announced between May 11 and July 11, 11,901, or 84.7 percent, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the only imported case reported on Tuesday, case No. 15,387, is a Taiwanese man in his 40s who returned to Taiwan from Indonesia on June 30. On July 8, he began to suffer a mild fever and muscle aches.

Because his symptoms did not improve on July 11, he notified the health department, which arranged for him to be tested for the coronavirus. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 13, but no contacts have been listed, as fellow passengers are already in quarantine, and he did not come into contact with others during his quarantine.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,661,153 COVID-19 tests, with 1,644,686 coming back negative. Out of the 15,302 confirmed cases, 1,204 were imported, 14,045 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 105 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 747 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 739 deaths from local infections, 370 were in New Taipei; 286 in Taipei; 25 in Keelung; 21 in Taoyuan;13 in Changhua County; 10 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; two each in Yilan, Miaoli, and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.