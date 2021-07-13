Taiwan taps TSMC founder Morris Chang for special APEC summit

TSMC founder Morris Chang will represent Taiwan at July 16 APEC COVID discussions. TSMC founder Morris Chang will represent Taiwan at July 16 APEC COVID discussions. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Morris Chang (張忠謀), the 90-year old founder of chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), will represent Taiwan at a July 16 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) virtual summit, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced Tuesday (July 13).

Chang has previously represented the president and country at APEC summits in 2006, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Because of obstruction by China, presidents of Taiwan have never been able to attend the organization’s annual summits.

The July 16 "Informal Leaders’ Retreat" has been specifically called to discuss a response by the Asia Pacific region to the COVID-19 pandemic. In her statement announcing Chang’s choice, Tsai said APEC should make extra efforts to help member economies obtain the necessary vaccine doses, CNA reported.

Based on the spirit and principles of free trade, APEC members should also join hands and contribute to the global recovery once the pandemic is over, the president said.

Tsai received the notice about the virtual summit from Vangelis Vitalis, the deputy secretary of foreign affairs and trade in New Zealand, which is hosting it in November.