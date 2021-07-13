Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan blames meddling 'external forces' for arduous vaccine procurement

Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC inked deal to purchase 5 million BioNTech jabs each

  1777
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/13 13:58
Technician inspects filled vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Technician inspects filled vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Monday (July 12) said that if there was less meddling from outside forces, it would be much easier for the country to obtain vaccines.

After weeks of negotiations, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Foxconn Technology announced on Monday that they had finally struck a deal with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to purchase 5 million BioNTech vaccine doses each.

The MAC said that the Cabinet has revealed the stipulations and schedule of the procurement agreement. The vaccines will be produced by BioNTech in Germany and bear the official company label before they are shipped directly to Taiwan, the council added. The Central Epidemic Command Center has also expressed gratitude on behalf of the government to all the parties involved, reported the Liberty Times.

The MAC said that even with cooperation between the government and the private sector, purchasing foreign vaccines still involves complex medical and legal procedures, adding that the process — from contract signing to receiving the jabs — is arduous. If there was a reduction of "interfering and obstructing external forces," Taiwan could purchase vaccines much more smoothly, the council said.

Meanwhile, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) said the deal with Shanghai Fosun is good news to “Taiwan compatriots” suffering from the epidemic and frantic for vaccines, per the Liberty Times. He also said that the vaccines have come a bit late, adding that if the Taiwanese authorities had considered the lives, health, and well-being of Taiwan's people, the matter could have been resolved sooner.
Taiwan
MAC
China
TAO
BioNTech
vaccines

RELATED ARTICLES

English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
2021/07/15 13:45
US congressmen warn of potential for 'Chinese mischief' amid unrest in Haiti
US congressmen warn of potential for 'Chinese mischief' amid unrest in Haiti
2021/07/15 11:35
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/15 10:47
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
2021/07/14 20:54
Biden administration to alert US companies about Hong Kong business risks: Report
Biden administration to alert US companies about Hong Kong business risks: Report
2021/07/14 20:46

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths