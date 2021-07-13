Alexa
Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF aircraft

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/13 13:00
Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

Taipei (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (July 13), marking the sixth intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ at some point Monday morning, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND), and it was followed in the afternoon by a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, which entered the same area. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the planes.

China has sent military planes into Taiwan’s identification zone on July 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 12. All the aircraft this month have so far consisted of slower-flying turboprops.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by frequently sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that stretches beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in the ADIZ 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Chinese Y-8 EW (MND photo)
Flight path of Chinese Y-8 Monday morning (MND image)
Flight path of Chinese Y-8 Monday afternoon (MND image)
Updated : 2021-07-15 21:48 GMT+08:00

