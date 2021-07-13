Alexa
New AIT director arrives in Taiwan

Sandra Oudkirk becomes 1st woman to assume role

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/13 09:37
New AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk

New AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sandra Oudkirk, the new director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), has arrived in Taiwan.

Oudkirk landed in Taipei Monday night (July 12) and was seen wearing a mask with the words “Hello Taiwan” imprinted on it. She is the first female AIT director since the office was established in 1979 after the U.S. broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan, CNA reported.

The new director, who has been assigned to AIT before, expressed her delight to be in Taiwan once again, according to an AIT press release. She will undergo a two-week quarantine and seven days of self-health management before officially assuming her new role.

Oudkirk previously served as U.S. senior official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and deputy assistant secretary for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

Former AIT Director Brent Christensen is expected to leave Taiwan in mid-July after serving a three-year term.
