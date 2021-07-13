Judge names special prosecutor for teen's shooting by deputy

LONOKE, Ark. (AP) — A western Arkansas prosecutor was chosen Monday to decide whether to prosecute a central Arkansas deputy for the fatal shooting of a teenager.

A Lonoke County circuit court judge chose Jeff Phillips to handle the case of t he death of Hunter Brittain, 17, by Lonoke County sheriff's Sgt. Michael Davis. Brittain and Davis were both white, but Davis was fired for not activating his body camera before approaching the youth.

Brittain’s family has said Brittain was unarmed at the time of the shooting and held a jug of antifreeze. Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Graham had requested a special prosecutor.

Phillips is the prosecuting attorney for the 5th Judicial District of Arkansas, which comprises Franklin, Johnson and Pope counties.