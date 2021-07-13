Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/13 04:29
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Major stock indexes notched more record highs on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week.

Major banks get things started on Tuesday as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs put out their results for the three months ended in June. A handful of other big companies also report this week, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.08 points, or 0.3%, to 4,384.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.02 points, or 0.4%, to 34,996.18.

The Nasdaq rose 31.32 points, or 0.2%, to 14,733.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.82 points, or 0.1%, to 2,281.83.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 628.56 points, or 16.7%.

The Dow is up 4,389.70 points, or 14.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,844.96 points, or 14.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 306.97 points, or 15.5%.

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths