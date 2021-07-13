Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

State Auto, L Brands rise; Virgin Galactic, Occidental fall

By Associated Press
2021/07/13 04:19
State Auto, L Brands rise; Virgin Galactic, Occidental fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

State Auto Financial Corp., up $32.96 to $50.22.

Liberty Mutual is buying the insurance company for about $2.29 billion.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., down $8.51 to $40.69.

The spaceflight company said it could sell up to $500 million in stock.

L Brands Inc., up $3.06 to $76.56.

The board of directors approved splitting the company's Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works units into two separate companies.

Johnson & Johnson, down 27 cents to $169.48.

The health care company's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 25 cents to $29.99.

Oil prices edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks.

Nordstrom Inc., up 30 cents to $36.30.

The department store operator is buying a minority interest in four fashion brands owned by a British company called Asos.

Tesla Inc., up $28.56 to $685.51.

CEO Elon Musk testified in a lawsuit over the electric vehicle maker's 2016 acquisition of SolarCity.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $4.30 to $164.85.

Banks and other financial companies gained ground as the sector prepares to start reporting its latest quarterly financial results.

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths