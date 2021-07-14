BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2370
|Down
|31
|Sep
|2445
|Down
|25
|Sep
|2433
|2434
|2386
|2399
|Down
|31
|Oct
|2445
|Down
|25
|Dec
|2477
|2477
|2434
|2445
|Down
|25
|Mar
|2480
|2486
|2445
|2454
|Down
|26
|May
|2493
|2493
|2454
|2463
|Down
|26
|Jul
|2499
|2499
|2461
|2471
|Down
|24
|Sep
|2504
|2504
|2467
|2478
|Down
|23
|Dec
|2483
|2485
|2457
|2470
|Down
|20
|Mar
|2468
|Down
|20
|May
|2476
|Down
|20