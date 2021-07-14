BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2370 Down 31 Sep 2445 Down 25 Sep 2433 2434 2386 2399 Down 31 Oct 2445 Down 25 Dec 2477 2477 2434 2445 Down 25 Mar 2480 2486 2445 2454 Down 26 May 2493 2493 2454 2463 Down 26 Jul 2499 2499 2461 2471 Down 24 Sep 2504 2504 2467 2478 Down 23 Dec 2483 2485 2457 2470 Down 20 Mar 2468 Down 20 May 2476 Down 20