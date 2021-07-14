Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2370 Down 31
Sep 2445 Down 25
Sep 2433 2434 2386 2399 Down 31
Oct 2445 Down 25
Dec 2477 2477 2434 2445 Down 25
Mar 2480 2486 2445 2454 Down 26
May 2493 2493 2454 2463 Down 26
Jul 2499 2499 2461 2471 Down 24
Sep 2504 2504 2467 2478 Down 23
Dec 2483 2485 2457 2470 Down 20
Mar 2468 Down 20
May 2476 Down 20

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:01 GMT+08:00

