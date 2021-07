ATP World Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

Monday At International Tennis Hall of Fame Newport, R.I. Purse: $466,870 Surface: Grass NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Monday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Sebastian Ofner (2), Austria, def. Ruben Bemelmans (7), Belgium, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Alex Bolt (1), Australia, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 6-0, 6-7 (2), 7-5.

Mitchell Krueger (4), United States, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan (6), India, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Brayden Schnur, Canada, def. Ulises Blanch, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Steve Johnson (6), United States, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4.

Yuichi Sugita, Japan, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 7-5, 6-3.

Kevin Anderson (8), South Africa, def. Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-3.

Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 5-4, ret.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Hunter Reese, United States, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, and Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-1, 7-5.

Jack Sock and William Blumberg, United States, def. Denis Kudla and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 10-6.