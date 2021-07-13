Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nickelodeon celebrates 'Blue's Clues' anniversary with movie

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/13 02:42
This undated image released by Nickelodeon shows Joshua Dela Cruz who stars in the reboot of the preschool TV show "Blue's Clues," called "Blue's Clue...

This undated image released by Nickelodeon shows Joshua Dela Cruz who stars in the reboot of the preschool TV show "Blue's Clues," called "Blue's Clue...

NEW YORK (AP) — Nickelodeon says it is making a new movie featuring stars of “Blues Clues & You!” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original show that was a mainstay of the network for several years.

The movie, which will start production this summer, follows Josh and Blue as they travel to New York City to audition for a Broadway musical. It's not clear when it will be ready, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Nickelodeon has several other activities planned to mark the Sept. 8, 1996, premiere of the original “Blue's Clues,” which aired six seasons' worth of originals. The celebration includes a music video featuring current star Josh Dela Cruz and former “Blue's Clues” hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton.

Some original episodes of “Blue's Clues” can be seen on the Paramount+ streaming service and, per Monday's announcement, more will be made available to coincide with the anniversary. The show was rebooted as “Blue's Clues & You” and is currently in its second season.

“Blues Clues & You” will have a special, “It's YOUR birthday” episode on Sept. 17, which will allow young viewers to celebrate their own birthdays.

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths