Detroit Lions can have Ford Field at full capacity this year

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions say Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic.

The Lions announced Monday the decision was made in large part because of Michigan's steady COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The team will follow the state's reopening guidelines and will not require fans to wear masks. The Lions will not ask spectators for proof of vaccination status, but they will encourage unvaccinated fans to wear a face covering.

“We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall,” Detroit Lions president Rod Wood said. “We’ve worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what’s best for our team, staff and fans."

