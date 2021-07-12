Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|Tampa Bay
|53
|37
|.589
|1½
|New York
|46
|43
|.517
|8
|Toronto
|45
|42
|.517
|8
|Baltimore
|28
|61
|.315
|26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|35
|.607
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|42
|.517
|8
|Detroit
|40
|51
|.440
|15
|Minnesota
|39
|50
|.438
|15
|Kansas City
|36
|53
|.404
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|Oakland
|52
|40
|.565
|3½
|Seattle
|48
|43
|.527
|7
|Los Angeles
|45
|44
|.506
|9
|Texas
|35
|55
|.389
|19½
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|40
|.540
|_
|Philadelphia
|44
|44
|.500
|3½
|Atlanta
|44
|45
|.494
|4
|Washington
|42
|47
|.472
|6
|Miami
|39
|50
|.438
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|39
|.576
|_
|Cincinnati
|48
|42
|.533
|4
|Chicago
|44
|46
|.489
|8
|St. Louis
|44
|46
|.489
|8
|Pittsburgh
|34
|56
|.378
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|57
|32
|.640
|_
|Los Angeles
|56
|35
|.615
|2
|San Diego
|53
|40
|.570
|6
|Colorado
|40
|51
|.440
|18
|Arizona
|26
|66
|.283
|32½
___
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 5, Boston 4
Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Texas 1
Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Minnesota 12, Detroit 9, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
No games scheduled
AL (Ohtani 0-0) at NL (Scherzer 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
___
Miami 7, Atlanta 4
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Philadelphia 5, Boston 4
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 3, Washington 1
Colorado 3, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
No games scheduled
AL (Ohtani 0-0) at NL (Scherzer 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled