WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Chicago
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|New York
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|Washington
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Atlanta
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Indiana
|4
|16
|.200
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Las Vegas
|15
|6
|.714
|1
|Minnesota
|12
|7
|.632
|3
|Phoenix
|9
|10
|.474
|6
|Dallas
|9
|12
|.429
|7
|Los Angeles
|6
|13
|.316
|9
Las Vegas 95, Dallas 79
Connecticut 71, New York 54
Indiana 79, Atlanta 68
Seattle 82, Phoenix 75
Minnesota 86, Los Angeles 61
No games scheduled.
Team WNBA vs USAB Women's Nat. Team, 7 p.m., Las Vegas
No games scheduled.