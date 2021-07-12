Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

English Standings

By Associated Press
2021/07/12 22:02
English Standings

English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ch-Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norwich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

ch - clinched championship

___

Friday, Aug. 13

Brentford vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
r-Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huddersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Preston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-West Brom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnsley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
QPR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peterborough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coventry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Millwall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hull 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Luton Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swansea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Middlesbrough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

r - relegated

___

Friday, Aug. 6

Bournemouth vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Accrington Stanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bolton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burton Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cambridge United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cheltenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crewe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doncaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fleetwood Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gillingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ipswich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lincoln 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morecambe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oxford United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rotherham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shrewsbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunderland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wycombe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Aug. 7

Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barrow 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol Rovers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carlisle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawley Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Exeter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Forest Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harrogate Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hartlepool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leyton Orient 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mansfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newport County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oldham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Port Vale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rochdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Salford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scunthorpe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stevenage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sutton United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swindon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tranmere 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walsall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Aug. 7

Carlisle vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths