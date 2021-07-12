Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/12 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 55 36 .604 _
Tampa Bay 53 37 .589
New York 46 43 .517 8
Toronto 45 42 .517 8
Baltimore 28 61 .315 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 35 .607 _
Cleveland 45 42 .517 8
Detroit 40 51 .440 15
Minnesota 39 50 .438 15
Kansas City 36 53 .404 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 55 36 .604 _
Oakland 52 40 .565
Seattle 48 43 .527 7
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9
Texas 35 55 .389 19½

___

Sunday's Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 5, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Texas 1

Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Minnesota 12, Detroit 9, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

AL (Ohtani 0-0) at NL (Scherzer 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:27 GMT+08:00

