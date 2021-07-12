Alexa
Bayern says Davies tore ankle ligament in Canada training

By Associated Press
2021/07/12 21:41
Canada's Alphonso Davies (19) goes past Haiti's Steeven Saba (10) during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 15, 2021,... (AP photo)

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich said Monday the injury which forced Canadian full-back Alphonso Davies out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup last week was a torn ankle ligament but that he won't need surgery.

Davies flew back to Munich from the tournament in the United States on Friday after he was hurt in training ahead of Canada's opening game.

Bayern said the club “must do without Alphonso Davies until further notice” because of what it said was a torn anterior ligament in his left ankle. The 20-year-old is recovering in Munich and the club doesn't expect he will need surgical intervention.

Bayern is starting its pre-season preparations and doesn't have a competitive game until Aug. 6 in the first round of the German Cup.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

