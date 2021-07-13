Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Uzbekistan attempt to slyly qualify Olympic swimmers blocked

By Associated Press
2021/07/13 00:19
FILE - In this April 26, 2021, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing staff prepare a Paralympic swimming test event at the Tokyo Aquatics Ce...

FILE - In this April 26, 2021, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing staff prepare a Paralympic swimming test event at the Tokyo Aquatics Ce...

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An attempt at cheating to qualify Uzbekistan swimmers for the Tokyo Olympics has been blocked by sport’s highest court. World swim body FINA denounced Uzbekistan's “nefarious behavior.”

FINA said on Monday the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal by the Uzbek swimming federation against its refusal to authorize manipulated results from two race meets. They included home racers achieving Olympic qualifying times.

The alleged cheating was alerted by a swimmer from India who took part in the second meet in Uzbekistan in April.

Likith Prema made the allegations, including that he was offered bribes by Uzbek officials, in a film he posted online including race footage and results sheets.

“FINA would also like to thank the whistleblowers for their courage in reporting this nefarious behavior,” the Switzerland-based governing body said.

FINA promised to “now investigate whether further sanctions should be imposed on the Uzbekistan Swimming Federation and any other implicated party.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths