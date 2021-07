ATP World Tour Swedish Open Results

Monday At Bastad Tennis Stadium Bastad, Sweden Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Monday from Swedish Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Dennis Novak (4), Austria, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler (6), Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

Arthur Rinderknech (1), France, def. Thomas Fabbiano (8), Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Henri Laaksonen (5), Switzerland, def. Andrej Martin (2), Slovakia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Francisco Cerundolo (3), Argentina, def. Blaz Rola (7), Slovenia, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-2, 7-5.

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Richard Gasquet (5), France, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Fabrice Martin (3), France, def. Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-1, 10-5.