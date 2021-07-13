Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, July 12, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;83;76;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;SSW;10;80%;81%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;106;91;Very hot;115;97;SE;9;33%;4%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;102;76;Sunny and hot;103;77;W;14;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Hot with some sun;95;75;Cooler;76;70;E;11;64%;25%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;74;61;A bit of rain;72;61;NNW;10;83%;72%;2

Anchorage, United States;A p.m. shower or two;65;54;Cloudy with a shower;66;52;SE;5;67%;52%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;98;79;Plenty of sunshine;99;81;WNW;8;16%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;81;53;Cloudy and cooler;66;49;WNW;13;59%;75%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;86;66;Warm with some sun;89;70;ENE;9;40%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Brilliant sunshine;96;76;Plenty of sunshine;95;79;NNE;8;26%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;50;45;Cloudy;54;40;SSW;10;74%;8%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;115;91;Hazy, windy and hot;111;86;W;18;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;92;74;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;S;4;68%;71%;9

Bangalore, India;Breezy this morning;81;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;69;W;12;82%;81%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;A t-storm around;90;80;SSW;5;74%;64%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;79;64;Breezy in the p.m.;78;66;NE;12;47%;6%;10

Beijing, China;Rain, some heavy;78;70;Warmer and humid;90;75;SE;4;74%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;91;71;Sunny and very hot;100;78;ESE;6;33%;5%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;78;64;Variable cloudiness;84;69;ENE;7;60%;72%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;66;50;A t-storm in spots;64;52;SE;7;70%;75%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;Sunny and nice;78;51;ESE;8;44%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with some sun;81;64;Thunderstorms;96;67;E;14;53%;84%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;72;60;Cooler with rain;63;58;NNW;6;100%;93%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;91;64;A t-storm in spots;89;68;SE;4;58%;45%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warmer;87;63;Very hot;98;73;NE;7;46%;47%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain;65;58;Clearing;60;51;ESE;7;71%;44%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;63;Mostly sunny;85;67;ESE;6;34%;33%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;89;75;Humid;89;81;WSW;8;65%;36%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;75;Sunny and very warm;98;75;N;8;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with rain;51;47;A little a.m. rain;56;43;N;7;51%;60%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunny;82;67;A t-storm in spots;80;66;SSE;4;69%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;91;82;Mostly cloudy;96;81;WSW;9;61%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, humid;73;68;A shower or two;80;70;SSW;6;75%;67%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;86;80;Cloudy with a shower;87;82;W;10;73%;69%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;74;64;Mostly cloudy, humid;76;64;E;6;74%;39%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;84;77;Partial sunshine;86;78;WNW;8;73%;33%;9

Dallas, United States;A bit of p.m. rain;90;75;Mostly sunny;94;77;S;8;51%;8%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A morning shower;82;70;A morning shower;83;70;SSE;11;77%;71%;3

Delhi, India;Rather cloudy;97;81;Humid with a t-storm;91;82;E;8;84%;75%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;93;68;A t-storm around;92;64;W;7;29%;64%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;83;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;81;S;9;73%;71%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;Clouding up;89;71;S;4;57%;6%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;68;54;Nice with some sun;70;54;NW;8;71%;11%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;95;74;Mostly sunny;95;73;NNE;9;21%;5%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and breezy;86;67;Sunny and nice;81;68;WSW;10;52%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;94;82;A t-storm around;95;82;SSE;9;62%;64%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;68;49;Partly sunny;72;54;NNE;4;46%;9%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;SE;8;71%;57%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A shower in the a.m.;81;60;Turning cloudy;80;64;WSW;6;54%;11%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around, warm;95;79;A thunderstorm;92;79;WSW;4;74%;78%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;92;81;Turning sunny;92;80;S;7;66%;31%;13

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;88;76;Showers around;87;74;ENE;14;54%;70%;7

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;82;72;Cloudy with t-storms;77;70;W;7;86%;99%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;86;73;Thunderstorms;85;72;W;11;86%;88%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and humid;85;73;Humid with sunshine;86;71;ENE;9;66%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;72;A p.m. shower or two;93;74;S;6;66%;65%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;101;89;Mostly sunny;97;88;N;12;47%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;62;38;Sunny, but cooler;50;32;S;10;42%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;101;71;A t-storm around;86;69;ENE;7;43%;55%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;95;84;Clouds and sun, hot;100;84;WNW;9;52%;44%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;79;68;Heavy thunderstorms;82;69;S;4;84%;91%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;100;80;Hazy sunshine;100;83;SSW;11;33%;18%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;A stray thunderstorm;88;65;ESE;7;58%;55%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;90;82;Mostly sunny, windy;90;80;NE;22;58%;27%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;84;67;Clouds and sun, nice;87;66;W;6;56%;2%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;92;82;A thunderstorm;91;82;SSE;8;77%;72%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;91;75;Cloudy;85;75;SSE;5;79%;55%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine, pleasant;63;31;Mostly sunny;62;29;ENE;7;30%;7%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;86;75;A passing shower;85;75;SW;6;73%;81%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;67;63;Partly sunny;65;62;SSE;10;78%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and cooler;73;61;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;NNW;12;48%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;71;59;Showers around;72;59;N;10;70%;68%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;82;67;Mostly sunny;83;69;S;6;59%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;79;69;Partly sunny;77;66;SSW;6;73%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Windy and cooler;82;59;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;NE;4;30%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;87;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;84;WNW;11;69%;64%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;86;77;A passing shower;86;76;NNE;5;78%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;ENE;6;64%;71%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;61;46;Increasing clouds;59;50;N;12;73%;72%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;75;56;A p.m. t-storm;69;56;NW;6;63%;76%;14

Miami, United States;Strong thunderstorms;85;77;Morning showers;86;81;E;15;79%;81%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;89;67;Partly sunny, warm;90;66;E;6;47%;31%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A morning shower;94;76;A morning shower;86;77;SSW;15;71%;75%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy, rain ending;62;55;Showers;56;48;ESE;8;86%;89%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;83;67;Thunderstorms;75;69;SSE;6;75%;89%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;87;63;Sunny and very warm;89;71;SW;5;36%;3%;7

Mumbai, India;Heavy p.m. t-storms;86;79;Periods of rain;86;79;WSW;11;86%;94%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the a.m.;66;54;Partly sunny;71;58;SSW;6;66%;44%;10

New York, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;85;72;A t-storm around;77;72;E;7;82%;64%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;76;Sunny and hot;98;74;W;9;34%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;83;59;A shower in the p.m.;78;63;SE;6;66%;74%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm around;81;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;SW;6;67%;77%;10

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;73;56;A couple of showers;80;64;NNE;5;55%;93%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;82;66;A shower and t-storm;79;70;SSE;8;82%;86%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;83;79;A morning shower;83;78;E;13;83%;58%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;90;76;A shower and t-storm;87;75;NW;6;82%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;88;73;Afternoon showers;90;74;E;6;73%;83%;9

Paris, France;A little a.m. rain;73;61;Cool with rain;68;60;NNW;8;74%;90%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy;70;59;Showery;64;57;WSW;16;73%;92%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;An afternoon shower;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;79;SSE;5;68%;84%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;89;76;Partly sunny, humid;90;75;ESE;12;72%;37%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;95;75;A t-storm around;98;74;E;8;49%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Nice with some sun;75;61;A shower and t-storm;86;62;WSW;6;65%;82%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hot and humid;93;76;Low clouds and humid;89;77;SE;9;70%;44%;3

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;69;51;A little p.m. rain;69;50;WNW;7;54%;67%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds, nice;80;61;Mostly sunny;77;59;NW;7;68%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. shower;79;71;Partly sunny;79;70;SSE;8;73%;30%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;62;50;Breezy in the p.m.;55;49;S;12;72%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;Some sun, a shower;84;66;A shower or two;87;71;ESE;5;61%;68%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;74;62;Sunny and nice;75;63;N;5;75%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;117;88;Mostly sunny and hot;116;87;ENE;8;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Some sun, less humid;88;72;Mostly sunny;89;69;S;9;44%;42%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and not as hot;84;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;69;E;6;50%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;62;58;Clearing;65;58;WSW;13;66%;19%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly cloudy;77;65;A shower and t-storm;81;64;E;7;69%;71%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;88;80;Breezy with a shower;88;77;ENE;14;71%;71%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;74;61;Thunderstorms;77;62;ENE;5;90%;80%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;83;64;Inc. clouds;82;66;NW;9;25%;9%;8

Santiago, Chile;Clearing and cooler;49;36;Partly sunny;56;36;SW;3;58%;11%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;86;76;A t-storm around;90;75;NNE;8;71%;55%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;68;53;Partly sunny;76;54;NNW;9;51%;2%;11

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;Mostly sunny;81;57;NE;6;55%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm around;91;77;Humid;92;78;SE;6;69%;43%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, but very hot;99;84;Cloudy and hot;97;81;SSE;9;65%;6%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;90;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;77;S;8;80%;75%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;90;58;Very warm;91;61;SSE;5;45%;4%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;88;80;A shower in spots;86;79;E;11;67%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;76;59;Cloudy, comfortable;79;64;E;7;64%;9%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;66;49;Partly sunny;67;54;NW;7;62%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;83;SE;5;60%;45%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;77;64;Clearing;83;66;ESE;6;60%;18%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;95;73;Partly sunny;95;75;SE;10;31%;7%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;68;SSE;8;49%;82%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;102;81;Sunny and very warm;100;77;SSE;7;22%;20%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;89;77;Sunny and delightful;87;81;W;8;57%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;97;68;Very hot;101;72;ESE;5;42%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;85;71;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;ENE;6;68%;81%;8

Toronto, Canada;Breezy this morning;73;67;A shower and t-storm;75;68;SSW;7;90%;82%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;89;75;Plenty of sun;91;81;ESE;7;44%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, very hot;108;78;Hot, becoming breezy;97;73;WNW;11;33%;9%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as warm;77;54;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;56;SE;10;73%;77%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;Nice with sunshine;75;59;ESE;5;59%;1%;8

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;84;69;Thunderstorms;96;64;WNW;8;53%;81%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;Hot, an a.m. shower;95;77;SSE;5;62%;77%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds, warm;90;67;Warm with a shower;89;68;ESE;5;57%;54%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm or two;86;64;Partly sunny, warm;87;68;ESE;9;65%;13%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;50;36;A couple of showers;50;43;S;15;77%;85%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Times of rain;82;78;Heavy p.m. showers;88;78;SSW;6;80%;87%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with sunshine;95;67;A p.m. t-storm;90;66;NNE;5;37%;71%;11

