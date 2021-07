ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Monday At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club Hamburg, Germany Purse: €1,030,900 Surface: Red clay HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Nicola Kuhn, Spain, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Benoit Paire (8), France, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-6, ret.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-3.

Filip Krajinovic and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Luca Margaroli, Switzerland, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, 6-3, 6-2.

Daniel Altmaier and Rudolf Molleker, Germany, def. Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, and Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.